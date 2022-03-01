72º

Election results 2022: Texas House District 73 primary

Barron Casteel, Carrie Isaac and George Green face off in the GOP primary to replace outgoing state Rep. Kyle Biedermann

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on March 1, 2022.

State Rep. District 73 Republican

Candidate

Votes

%

Barron Casteel(R)
00%
Carrie Isaac(R)
00%
George Green(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 0)

Barron Casteel, Carrie Isaac and George Green face off in the GOP primary in this heavily Republican Hill Country district to replace outgoing state Rep. Kyle Biedermann.

Democrat Justin Calhoun is running unopposed.

