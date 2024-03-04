78º
Vote 2024

Judicial races election results for Texas Primary on March 5, 2024

Nominations to be decided include Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, 4th Court of Appeals, 73rd Judicial District judge, 81st Judicial District Attorney.

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on March 5, 2024

Voters across Texas headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will nominate in various judicial races in their respective political party.

Among the nominations to be decided are Supreme Court justices, Court of Criminal Appeals, 4th Court of Appeals, 73rd Judicial District judge and 81st Judicial District Attorney.

Judicial

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a May 28 primary runoff.

Editor’s Note: Ballotpedia contributed to this report.

