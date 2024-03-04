President election results for Texas Primary on March 5, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on March 5, 2024

Voters across Texas headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will nominate as president in their respective political party.

President Joe Biden is expected to cruise to victory on the Democratic side, while former President Donald Trump should have no problem securing the Republican nomination, setting up a rematch of the bitter 2020 presidential race.