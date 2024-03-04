President election results for Texas Primary on March 5, 2024

Search Your Local Races
Voters across Texas headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will nominate as president in their respective political party.
President Joe Biden is expected to cruise to victory on the Democratic side, while former President Donald Trump should have no problem securing the Republican nomination, setting up a rematch of the bitter 2020 presidential race.
President
Candidate
Votes
%
Joe Biden*(D)
00%
Gabriel A. Cornejo(D)
00%
Frankie Lozada(D)
00%
Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato(D)
00%
Dean Phillips(D)
00%
Cenk Uygur(D)
00%
Marianne Williamson(D)
00%
Star Locke(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 9,849)
Candidate
Votes
%
Ryan L. Binkley(R)
00%
Chris Christie(R)
00%
Ron DeSantis(R)
00%
Nikki Haley(R)
00%
Asa Hutchinson(R)
00%
Vivek Ramaswamy(R)
00%
David Stuckenberg(R)
00%
Donald J. Trump(R)
00%
Uncommitted(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 9,849)
