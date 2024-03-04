78º
President election results for Texas Primary on March 5, 2024

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both have challengers in their respective primaries

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

2024 Texas Primary Elections (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on March 5, 2024

Voters across Texas headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will nominate as president in their respective political party.

President Joe Biden is expected to cruise to victory on the Democratic side, while former President Donald Trump should have no problem securing the Republican nomination, setting up a rematch of the bitter 2020 presidential race.

President

President (D) Texas

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Biden*(D)
00%
Gabriel A. Cornejo(D)
00%
Frankie Lozada(D)
00%
Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato(D)
00%
Dean Phillips(D)
00%
Cenk Uygur(D)
00%
Marianne Williamson(D)
00%
Star Locke(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 9,849)

President (R) Texas

Candidate

Votes

%

Ryan L. Binkley(R)
00%
Chris Christie(R)
00%
Ron DeSantis(R)
00%
Nikki Haley(R)
00%
Asa Hutchinson(R)
00%
Vivek Ramaswamy(R)
00%
David Stuckenberg(R)
00%
Donald J. Trump(R)
00%
Uncommitted(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 9,849)

