Railroad Commissioner election results for Texas Primary on March 5, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on March 5, 2024

Voters across Texas headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will nominate as Railroad Commissioner in their respective political party.

There are two candidates on the Democratic ballot, including Bill Burch, who is an energy consultant, and Katherine Culbert, who is an engineer.

A crowded field of five candidates are seeking the Republican nomination.

Christi Craddick, the incumbent, has held the position since 2012.

Her opponents include Christie Clark, an attorney; James “Jim” Matlock, who is in the oil and gas industry; Petra Reyes, an oil and gas professional; and Corey Howell.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a May 28 primary runoff.

Editor’s Note: Ballotpedia contributed to this report.