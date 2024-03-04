State Representative election results for Texas March Primary on March 5, 2024

Search Your Local Races Find Race Results

Voters across Texas headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will nominate in their respective political party to the Texas House.

Republican nominations are on the ballot for Districts 19, 44, 80, 119, 121, and Districts 19, 80, 118, 119, 121 and 125 for Democrats.

District 19 (GOP, D)

Ellen Troxclair is the incumbent in District 19. The Republican was elected to the Texas House in 2022. She is a former Austin City Councilwoman.

Troxclair is being challenged by former State Rep. Kyle Biedermann, who represented District 73 for six years before leaving office. Biedermann decided not to seek re-election after he appeared to be captured on video standing near the steps of the U.S. Capitol while rioters clashed with police on Jan. 6, 2021.

Also on the GOP ballot is Manny Campos, a small business owner from Marble Falls.

The District 19 Democratic Primary candidates include Dwain Handley, who has never run for office but does have experience working on political campaigns. His opponent, Zach Vance, is a retired Marine who has worked in cable news.

District 44 (GOP)

There are four candidates seeking the GOP nomination.

The incumbent, John Kuempel, has been representing the district since 2011.

His opponents include David Freimarck, who works for a small business that provides information technology and communication services to government health agencies; Greg Switzer, a retired Marine who has worked on various political campaigns; and Alan Schoolcraft, a former six-term Texas State House representative.

The GOP nominee will face Eric Norman, who is running unopposed in the Democratic Primary, in November.

District 80 (GOP, D)

A handful of candidates are battling for this seat following the retirement announcement of incumbent state Rep. Tracy King, a conservative Democrat who held the seat since 2005.

Three candidates are in the running for the GOP nomination.

Don McLaughlin Jr. was mayor of Uvalde when the school shooting happened. He resigned to run for state office. His opponents are Clint Powell, mayor of Pleasanton, who also served 13 years as councilmember and JR Ramirez, a rancher in Uvalde.

There are five candidates on the Democratic ballot. They include Teresa Johnson Hernandez, who owns several MRI clinics in Bruni; Graciela Villarreal, who is currently district director for State Rep. Richard Pena Raymond; Rosie Cuellar, sister of longtime South Texas congressman Henry Cuellar; Carlos Lopez, a small business owner, educator and Uvalde County Democratic County Chairman; Cecilia Castellano, President and CEO of a construction company in Somerset.

District 118 (D)

Two candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination.

Kristian Carranza is a political strategist who has worked on campaigns for Hillary Clinton, Gina Ortiz Jones and Wendy Davis.

Carlos Quezada is an attorney who was a former district court judge and a former member of the Harlandale ISD Board.

The winner will face the incumbent, Republican John Lujan, in the November General Election.

District 119 (GOP, D)

The Republican ballot features two candidates.

Brandon Grable, is a civil rights attorney and small business owner. His opponent, Dan Sawatzki, is a home inspector.

Two candidates are in the running for the Democrat nomination.

Elizabeth Campos, the incumbent, is seeking her second term in office. Her opponent, Charles Fuentes, has worked as a legislative director.

District 121 (GOP, D)

The race has drawn the interest of Gov. Greg Abbott and is shaping up to be the most contentious one in the primary.

The incumbent, Steve Allison, has been in office since 2019.

Marc LaHood, an attorney, has been endorsed by Abbott.

The other candidate on the GOP ballot is Michael Champion, a physician assistant.

The Democratic race has attracted two candidates.

Shekhar Sinha, has volunteered for the Democratic Party and served as a precinct coordinator.

Laurel Jordan Swift works in medical device sales.

District 125 (D)

The incumbent, Democrat Ray Lopez, has been serving in the Texas House since 2019. His challenger, Eric Michael Garza, is an attorney.

Whoever wins the nomination will also win the general election since there is no GOP challenger.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a May 28 primary runoff.

Editor’s Note: Ballotpedia and The San Antonio Report contributed to this report.