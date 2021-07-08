Flooding continues along Texas coast with passing downpours for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Torrential downpours will continue today in San Antonio as the Texas coast is getting hit hard again. The heavy rain is currently moving westward, KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said.

Corpus Christi set a daily rainfall record of more than 4.5 inches at 6 a.m. and it’s still raining.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for Bee, Goliad, Victoria, Live Oak, and a portion of McMullen counties through the rest of the morning.

More heavy rain is expected today, with eastern counties seeing the most, Osterhage said.

An area of low pressure is slowly working its way across the area. It’s pumping in tropical moisture from the Gulf which is resulting in the huge amounts of rain.

We can expect more heavy rain through tomorrow, Osterhage said. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our eastern counties until 7 p.m. Friday.

Flood Safety

It is never a good idea to drive during a flash flood warning. If you can stay home during a flash flood event, please do. Just 6 inches of rushing water can knock down a person, and 12 inches of rushing water will sweep away most cars. If you come across a flooded road, remember: TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN

Weather Safety

You’ve probably heard the KSAT Weather Authority Team say, “When thunder roars, go indoors!” With storms in the forecast over the next few days, you’ll need to be ready to move your summer outdoors plan indoors for a period of time. Remember: if you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

MAP: Current power outages in Bexar County

Map: Emergency road closures at low water crossings in San Antonio, Bexar County

Avoid these notorious roadways prone to flooding during heavy rain in San Antonio

