Widespread 1-3″ of rain gives a boost to the aquifer

Tuesday night’s healthy rainfall came just in time, considering the area was trending toward a drought situation. Generally, 1-3″ of rain was recorded across Bexar County and surrounding areas. Places like Seguin and Spring Branch picked up as much as 4″! Here’s a look at some of the preliminary totals:

As usual, KSAT viewers and streamers came through with great photos, submitted to KSAT Connect feature (you can find this on our KSAT Weather app).

Heavy rain resulted in healthy rainfall totals around the area. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The storms were very electrical overnight, causing some to lose power. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Some small hail was reported by viewers near Helotes (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As you can see with the last photo, there were some reports of hail near Helotes Tuesday evening. A storm briefly flared up, dropping some small hail. In addition, a 59 mph wind gust was reported at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. Minor street flooding was also reported. However, this was mostly a good rain event for the area, including over the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone. As of 10 a.m., the Edwards Aquifer was up 0.6′ and on the rise.

Heavy rain has pushed aquifer levels up and they will continue to rise. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We aren’t done with the rain just yet. Another round of rain may head our way Thursday night and Friday. With the soils now saturated, flooding could become a concern during that time frame. We’ll keep you updated!