WATCH: Kaiti’s last ‘Whatever the Weather’ podcast

Yup, you read that right... Katiti Blake is signing off for the last time. She’s leaving KSAT for a new job in meteorology up in Dallas. So as we bid her farewell and wish her luck, we dedicate the Season 2 finales episode to her. Sarah Spivey asks Kaiti questions that allow her to reflect on her last five years at KSAT-- What were some of your favorite weather memories? What will you miss most about San Antonio? Plus a message for viewers and listeners and more.

Don’t worry, ‘Whatever the Weather’ isn’t going anywhere. Be sure to like, rate and subscribe to the official Whatever the Weather podcast page on Apple and Spotify to get alerts for Season 3. Coming this fall, Sarah will be joined by all kinds of weather, environmental science, and STEM experts to continue bringing you fun and interesting conversation around local meteorology and beyond.

About the podcast

Whatever the weather, Meteorologists Kaiti Blake and Sarah Spivey have it covered on the local news – for about three minutes, in between commercial breaks.

Rarely, though, do they have time to explain weather phenomena in depth. On “Whatever the Weather”, Kaiti and Sarah dig deeper and tell you all you want to know about Mother Nature – from tornadoes, to freezing rain, to climate change. They also chat about what it’s like to be broadcast meteorologists, and the challenges they sometimes face in day-to-day TV life.

So put on your nerdiest glasses, pop on your best headphones, and enjoy...Whatever the Weather!

Stay up on the latest daily forecasts from Sarah, Kaiti and the rest of the KSAT Weather Authority team here.

