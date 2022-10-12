Two fronts are in the forecast. What do they mean for San Antonio?

Still hot into the upcoming weekend before a shot at fall-like weather early next week.

SAN ANTONIO – If you walked outside Wednesday morning, you likely felt the humidity that has returned to South Central Texas. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon will help temperatures crank up into the low 90s, definitely making it feel more like late summer than mid-October.

Missing that fall feel? We may be able to find it by this time next week.

Two fronts are currently in the forecast over the next seven days and one, in particular, could pack a little punch when it comes to our afternoon highs.

Front #1 - Wednesday night

As of Wednesday afternoon, the first “cold” front draped across portions of North Texas. This boundary will continue sliding southward over the next 12 hours, arriving in San Antonio Wednesday night. This is the weaker of the two fronts, with only an isolated (~10%) chance for a spot shower as the front moves into the area. Most will stray dry as winds shift in from the north, followed by drier air that will briefly move in for the second half of the work week.

Drier air briefly arrives Thursday behind the first front, before the humidity returns for the upcoming weekend ahead of the second front. (KSAT)

Thursday is expected to be a little breezy at times, with winds gusting upwards of 20-25 mph. That wind, combined with the dropping humidity values and drought conditions in place, could make for elevated fire danger concerns in spots.

It will be best to avoid outdoor burning throughout the day Thursday just to be on the safe side.

Breezy winds Thursday combined with dropping humidity values and the drought conditions in place could make for high fire danger conditions. (KSAT)

Since dry air is able to warm up pretty efficiently through the afternoon hours, it’ll still be a hot end to the week with highs climbing into the low 90s in San Antonio. The break in the humidity is brief, with more moisture quickly returning for the upcoming weekend.

Front #2 - Sunday night

Cautious optimism here, but the hot and humid weekend we have in store will lead to some potentially bigger changes early next week. A second cold front will aim to make its way into South Texas Sunday night and early Monday, sparking up a better chance for rain and pushing in more fall-like air that could hold daytime highs to the 70s!

The second front is slated to arrive Sunday night and early Monday. (KSAT)

Still, there are plenty of details to finetune over the next few days in terms of potential rainfall totals, exact timing and temperatures, so continue to check back in!

Updates can always be found on-air, online, and on your KSAT Weather Authority App.

