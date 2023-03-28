70º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

🤧 How high is oak? Keep up with the South Texas allergy season here

Oak season in San Antonio lasts from March through early-May

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Mike Osterhage, KSAT Meteorologist / SA Live Host

Tags: Whatever the Weather, San Antonio, Pollen Count, Allergies, Allergy, Pollen

WHEN IS OAK SEASON?

Oak trees pollinate in March and early April, producing hanging clusters of pollen called “catkins.” The pollen is then dispersed by the wind, irritating those who breathe in the pollen grains. Oak season typically peaks in late March/early April

LEAVES EVERYWHERE

Not only do pollinating oak trees cause wheezing and sneezing for millions of locals, but they also create a bit of a mess in our lawns. The spring brings new growth to the trees, pushing off the older, brown oak leaves. The result is piles of oak leaves in backyards, patios, sidewalks, and front lawns.

THE OAK POLLEN SCALE

Here’s how the pollen scale for oak works:

CATEGORYPOLLEN GRAINS PER CUBIC METER OF AIR
LOW1 - 99
MODERATE100 - 499
HIGH500 - 9,999
VERY HIGHABOVE 10,000

HOW TO TREAT AN OAK ALLERGY

Because everyone reacts differently to an oak allergy, most allergists suggest using many different treatments. Try consistently taking an allergy pill or using a nasal spray. Allergy drops are also helpful for many. When all else fails, allergy shots from a specialist are another option.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram