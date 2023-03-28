🤧 How high is oak? Keep up with the South Texas allergy season here

WHEN IS OAK SEASON?
Oak trees pollinate in March and early April, producing hanging clusters of pollen called “catkins.” The pollen is then dispersed by the wind, irritating those who breathe in the pollen grains. Oak season typically peaks in late March/early April
LEAVES EVERYWHERE
Not only do pollinating oak trees cause wheezing and sneezing for millions of locals, but they also create a bit of a mess in our lawns. The spring brings new growth to the trees, pushing off the older, brown oak leaves. The result is piles of oak leaves in backyards, patios, sidewalks, and front lawns.
THE OAK POLLEN SCALE
Here’s how the pollen scale for oak works:
|CATEGORY
|POLLEN GRAINS PER CUBIC METER OF AIR
|LOW
|1 - 99
|MODERATE
|100 - 499
|HIGH
|500 - 9,999
|VERY HIGH
|ABOVE 10,000
HOW TO TREAT AN OAK ALLERGY
Because everyone reacts differently to an oak allergy, most allergists suggest using many different treatments. Try consistently taking an allergy pill or using a nasal spray. Allergy drops are also helpful for many. When all else fails, allergy shots from a specialist are another option.
