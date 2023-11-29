EARLY LOOK: 2023 Rock ‘n’ Roll running forecast in San Antonio

With the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon taking place this weekend, thousands of runners will be headed to the Alamo City to take part in the races.
Good news for those participating or cheering on runners: the weather looks quiet!
KEY POINTS
- A quiet weather pattern takes over for the first weekend of December
- Chilly mornings in the upper 40s and low 50s are in store Saturday and Sunday
- Mild, but slightly warmer-than-average afternoons are in the forecast with highs in the low-to-mid 70s
- Humidity will be relatively low, especially on Sunday
- Winds will be light at 5-10 mph
A full breakdown of the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday can be found below:
SATURDAY (12/2): 5k and 10k
- Morning: Chilly for the start of the races with temperatures in the low 50s
- Midday: Warming for runners, with temperatures approaching 70°
- Afternoon: Mild and warmer than average, with highs topping off in the low-to-mid 70s under partly cloudy skies
- North winds at 5-10 mph
- Relatively low humidity
SUNDAY (12/3): half-marathon and marathon
- Morning: Chilly for the start of the races with temperatures in the upper 40s & low 50s
- Midday: Turning warm for runners, with temperatures approaching 70°
- Afternoon: Warmer than average again with highs topping off in the low-to-mid 70s under partly cloudy skies
- Northwest winds turning southwest at 5-10 mph
- LOW humidity
START TIMES
The start times for the 5K and 10K are at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.
The start times for the half-marathon and marathon are 7 a.m. on Dec. 3.
For more details on race routes and courses, you can visit the link on our website here.
Click here for street closures, free parking and more to know about the Rock ‘n’ Roll running weekend in San Antonio.
