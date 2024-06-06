Large North Texas hailstone could break state record previously set in Hondo

As the saying goes, records are meant to be broken. Although it’s hard to believe, it seems as though Hondo’s reign atop the largest-hail-on-record-in-Texas chart may soon be coming to an end.

MAIN POINTS:

The previous record for the largest hailstone occurred during a storm on April 28, 2021, in Hondo, verified to be 6.4 inches in diameter.

It was measured by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety and confirmed by the State Climate Extremes Committee.

The new hailstone, which could break the record, was found by storm chaser Val Castor in Vigo Park, Texas on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

According to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock, a strong thunderstorm developed near Happy, Texas in Swisher County on Sunday, June 2. The updraft associated with the storm intensified quickly to the point where it was able to support a large hailstone formation.

Val Castor, a storm chaser who was following that storm, came across the hailstone that had fallen on the ground and sent pictures to the NWS, which were then shared with the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.

From looking at the pictures, the group found that the hailstone measured over 7 inches! The Texas State Climatologist, Dr. John Nielsen Gammon, will now need to verify the measurements before the official report can be released.

If that 7-inch measurement verifies, this hailstone will surpass the 6.4-inch hailstone found in Hondo, Texas back on April 28, 2021, and become the largest hailstone recorded in Texas.

The wait is almost over! Here is the latest information of the 7" hailstone found by Storm Chaser Val Castor in Vigo Park. If this becomes an official record it will shatter the previous record of 6.416" from Hondo, Texas in 2021! @MonsterEnergy pic.twitter.com/NwicahGLPw — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 5, 2024

We’ll keep you posted!