98º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Large North Texas hailstone could break state record previously set in Hondo

Melon-sized stone was estimated to be 7.25″ in diameter

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Hail, Texas
Hailstone in Hondo measured through 3-D imaging (Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety)

As the saying goes, records are meant to be broken. Although it’s hard to believe, it seems as though Hondo’s reign atop the largest-hail-on-record-in-Texas chart may soon be coming to an end.

MAIN POINTS:

  • The previous record for the largest hailstone occurred during a storm on April 28, 2021, in Hondo, verified to be 6.4 inches in diameter.
  • It was measured by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety and confirmed by the State Climate Extremes Committee.
  • The new hailstone, which could break the record, was found by storm chaser Val Castor in Vigo Park, Texas on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

According to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock, a strong thunderstorm developed near Happy, Texas in Swisher County on Sunday, June 2. The updraft associated with the storm intensified quickly to the point where it was able to support a large hailstone formation.

Curious as to hail forms? Check out this video for an explanation!

Val Castor, a storm chaser who was following that storm, came across the hailstone that had fallen on the ground and sent pictures to the NWS, which were then shared with the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.

From looking at the pictures, the group found that the hailstone measured over 7 inches! The Texas State Climatologist, Dr. John Nielsen Gammon, will now need to verify the measurements before the official report can be released.

If that 7-inch measurement verifies, this hailstone will surpass the 6.4-inch hailstone found in Hondo, Texas back on April 28, 2021, and become the largest hailstone recorded in Texas.

We’ll keep you posted!

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos