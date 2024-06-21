91º
Needed rain fell in San Antonio this week. Here’s a look at totals across the area ☔

Higher totals were generally found farther south, lower totals farther north

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rainfall Totals across South Central Texas since Wednesday, June 19.

Tropical moisture streaming into South Texas from Tropical Storm Alberto made for a few rounds of needed rainfall this week, and even gave us a brief break from the 90s!

By the time all was said and done, 1.47 inches of rain fell at San Antonio International, bringing the sum for the month of June to 2.69 inches so far.

Rainfall Totals

Here’s a look at rainfall totals from observation and recording stations across the area:

LocationRainfall Total
San Antonio International Airport1.47″
Randolph Air Force Base1.81″
Kelly Field1.15″
Stinson Municipal1.40″
Boerne Stage Field1.13″
Kerrville0.94″
Comfort1.99″
Castroville1.53″
Hondo1.39″
Uvalde0.99″
Del Rio International Airport0.74″
Rocksprings0.89″
Seguin1.79″
New Braunfels1.41″
Gonzales1.62″
Floresville2.05″
Sutherland Springs1.24″
Kenedy3.09″
Hallettsville2.64″
Rio Medina1.24″
Devine1.38″
Lytle1.77″
Pearsall1.76″
Cotulla2.92″
Smiley1.82″
Leakey0.55″
Sabinal1.03″
Knippa1.30″
Bandera1.04″
Canyon Lake1.62″
Helotes1.07″
Nixon1.65″
Carrizo Springs2.56″
Crystal City3.61″
Brackettville1.05″
Cuero1.46″
Eagle Pass0.76″
Encino Park1.36″
Timberwood Park1.55″
Universal City2.45″
St. Hedwig1.27″
Alamo Ranch1.12″
Leon Valley1.56″
Downtown San Antonio1.92″
Somerset0.64″
Lacoste1.49″
Braunig Lake1.86″
Adkins1.10″
Shavano Park2.15″
Sutherland Springs1.24″

Year-To-Date Totals Versus Years Past

This week’s rain brings our year-to-date total for 2024 to 15.19 inches, which is more or less about average.

For context, that is more rain than what was recorded by this time in 2023 and 2022.

San Antonio has recorded more rain from January 1 - June 20 in 2024 compared to 2023 and 2022.

Still, we’ll need more to help chip away at the prolonged drought that’s still in place across the area, especially along and west of the Interstate 35 corridor.

While the drought monitor update (shown below) was released on Thursday, June 20, it does not include this week’s rain. We’ll have to wait until next week’s update to see what improvements these totals may bring to the current drought situation.

The drought monitor released on 6/20 does not include the bulk of this week's rain, but shows that we still are dealing with prolonged drought

Edwards Aquifer

While the higher, multi-inch totals were generally found south of Highway 90, decent rain did manage to fall across the “contributing” and “recharge” zones of the Edwards Aquifer.

>>>How does the Edwards Aquifer work & why is it so heavily regulated? KSAT Explains

As a result, the daily aquifer reading for Friday, June 21, is a foot above the reading reported Thursday, June 20, but the level is still approximately 30 feet below the monthly average. Still a ways to go!

Edwards Aquifer Zones

KSAT Connect

Regardless, this week’s rain was a sight for sore eyes for many South Texans.

KSAT Viewers took to KSAT Connect to upload pictures of their backyard rain gauges! Here’s a few:

Arturo s

1.5 inches on vance and wayside

0
San Antonio
Stucanyon

1 5/8 inch of rain from yesterday 8 a.m. to this morning at 8 a.m.

0
Canyon Lake
Julie Gall

Beautiful amount of slow soaking rain

0
New Braunfels
Malena V

Almost 3” since this morning

0
Schertz
Elisa Gonzalez

Over 4” since Wednesday at noon

0
Cotulla

Have a photo to submit of your rain gauge? Upload it to KSAT Connect here!

