Needed rain fell in San Antonio this week. Here’s a look at totals across the area ☔

Tropical moisture streaming into South Texas from Tropical Storm Alberto made for a few rounds of needed rainfall this week, and even gave us a brief break from the 90s!

By the time all was said and done, 1.47 inches of rain fell at San Antonio International, bringing the sum for the month of June to 2.69 inches so far.

Sign up for the 'Whatever the Weather' newsletter here. Email Address Sign up.

Rainfall Totals

Here’s a look at rainfall totals from observation and recording stations across the area:

Location Rainfall Total San Antonio International Airport 1.47″ Randolph Air Force Base 1.81″ Kelly Field 1.15″ Stinson Municipal 1.40″ Boerne Stage Field 1.13″ Kerrville 0.94″ Comfort 1.99″ Castroville 1.53″ Hondo 1.39″ Uvalde 0.99″ Del Rio International Airport 0.74″ Rocksprings 0.89″ Seguin 1.79″ New Braunfels 1.41″ Gonzales 1.62″ Floresville 2.05″ Sutherland Springs 1.24″ Kenedy 3.09″ Hallettsville 2.64″ Rio Medina 1.24″ Devine 1.38″ Lytle 1.77″ Pearsall 1.76″ Cotulla 2.92″ Smiley 1.82″ Leakey 0.55″ Sabinal 1.03″ Knippa 1.30″ Bandera 1.04″ Canyon Lake 1.62″ Helotes 1.07″ Nixon 1.65″ Carrizo Springs 2.56″ Crystal City 3.61″ Brackettville 1.05″ Cuero 1.46″ Eagle Pass 0.76″ Encino Park 1.36″ Timberwood Park 1.55″ Universal City 2.45″ St. Hedwig 1.27″ Alamo Ranch 1.12″ Leon Valley 1.56″ Downtown San Antonio 1.92″ Somerset 0.64″ Lacoste 1.49″ Braunig Lake 1.86″ Adkins 1.10″ Shavano Park 2.15″ Sutherland Springs 1.24″

Year-To-Date Totals Versus Years Past

This week’s rain brings our year-to-date total for 2024 to 15.19 inches, which is more or less about average.

For context, that is more rain than what was recorded by this time in 2023 and 2022.

San Antonio has recorded more rain from January 1 - June 20 in 2024 compared to 2023 and 2022.

Still, we’ll need more to help chip away at the prolonged drought that’s still in place across the area, especially along and west of the Interstate 35 corridor.

While the drought monitor update (shown below) was released on Thursday, June 20, it does not include this week’s rain. We’ll have to wait until next week’s update to see what improvements these totals may bring to the current drought situation.

The drought monitor released on 6/20 does not include the bulk of this week's rain, but shows that we still are dealing with prolonged drought

Edwards Aquifer

While the higher, multi-inch totals were generally found south of Highway 90, decent rain did manage to fall across the “contributing” and “recharge” zones of the Edwards Aquifer.

>>>How does the Edwards Aquifer work & why is it so heavily regulated? KSAT Explains

As a result, the daily aquifer reading for Friday, June 21, is a foot above the reading reported Thursday, June 20, but the level is still approximately 30 feet below the monthly average. Still a ways to go!

Edwards Aquifer Zones

KSAT Connect

Regardless, this week’s rain was a sight for sore eyes for many South Texans.

KSAT Viewers took to KSAT Connect to upload pictures of their backyard rain gauges! Here’s a few:

Stucanyon 1 5/8 inch of rain from yesterday 8 a.m. to this morning at 8 a.m. 5 hours ago 0 Canyon Lake

Have a photo to submit of your rain gauge? Upload it to KSAT Connect here!