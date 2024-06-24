Copy and paste forecast this week! Hot, mainly dry in the days ahead

Happy Monday!
KEY POINTS:
- High pressure is back, summer-like week ahead
- Highs in the mid-90s, feeling like the triple digits
- Only a stray chance of an afternoon shower or two, most of us miss out
MONDAY’S POLLEN COUNT:
- Molds, 730, Moderate
- Grass, 10, Low
FORECAST DETAILS:
Good morning!
High pressure has returned and will make for a typical summer-like week to close out the month of June.
As for today, partly cloudy skies will help highs reach for the mid-90s this afternoon. Factor in the humidity, and feels like temperatures upwards of 100° - 105° will be possible for a few hours. Stay cool!
A stray shower (~10% chance) will once again be possible, mainly in between 2 pm to 8 pm. The better chance of finding one will be across our southeastern counties with more of us than not unfortunately staying hot and dry.
More of the same is generally in store through the remainder of the week -- we’ll keep you posted with additional updates.
Until then -- have a great week and stay cool! ~ Mia