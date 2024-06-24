79º
Copy and paste forecast this week! Hot, mainly dry in the days ahead

A stray afternoon shower or two possible, but most will miss out

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia's Forecast as of 6/24/24.

Happy Monday!

KEY POINTS:

  • High pressure is back, summer-like week ahead
  • Highs in the mid-90s, feeling like the triple digits
  • Only a stray chance of an afternoon shower or two, most of us miss out

MONDAY’S POLLEN COUNT:

  • Molds, 730, Moderate
  • Grass, 10, Low

FORECAST DETAILS:

Good morning!

High pressure has returned and will make for a typical summer-like week to close out the month of June.

As for today, partly cloudy skies will help highs reach for the mid-90s this afternoon. Factor in the humidity, and feels like temperatures upwards of 100° - 105° will be possible for a few hours. Stay cool!

A stray shower (~10% chance) will once again be possible, mainly in between 2 pm to 8 pm. The better chance of finding one will be across our southeastern counties with more of us than not unfortunately staying hot and dry.

Mid-90s expected Monday afternoon with just a stray shower possible.

More of the same is generally in store through the remainder of the week -- we’ll keep you posted with additional updates.

Until then -- have a great week and stay cool! ~ Mia

