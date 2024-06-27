93º
Heat index up to 105° to 110° around San Antonio, and we’re watching the Atlantic for dust and tropical activity

Typical summer heat as we head into the weekend

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Sarah's Thursday morning update (6/27/2024) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Good morning and happy Thursday!

KEY POINTS:

  • Hot again today with peak afternoon heat index from 105° to 110°
  • Hazy skies from Saharan dust this weekend
  • Monitoring tropical development for potential impacts to US Coast in early- to mid-July

FOERCAST DETAILS:

With the heat high firmly overhead, we will be locking into a hot and humid weather pattern through the weekend. Expect highs in the upper-90s with a peak afternoon heat index of 105° to 110°.

Daily coastal showers will pop up in the afternoon, but the chance of them reaching San Antonio is a measly 10%.

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAHARAN DUST:

Skies will be hazy from Saharan dust over the weekend (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

African dust (Saharan Air Layer) is expected to stream over San Antonio by late Friday/early Saturday, but the amount will be light at first.

More noticeable concentrations of dust will add a haze to the sky on Sunday, which will also cause more vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

TROPICS:

2 areas to monitor in the Atlantic the next 7 Days (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

There are two areas in the Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for potential development. The first area in the Caribbean only has a 30% chance of development, and will stay well south of our area. However, a few more clouds are possible Sunday, dropping the high to the low- to mid-90s locally.

The second area, in the open Atlantic will likely develop into a tropical storm or hurricane. While we still don’t know if it will make landfall on the Coastal U.S., *if* it did, impacts to the U.S. would be after the Fourth of July. We’ll keep you posted!

Have a great Thursday! ~ Sarah Spivey

