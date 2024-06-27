Heat index up to 105° to 110° around San Antonio, and we’re watching the Atlantic for dust and tropical activity

Good morning and happy Thursday!

KEY POINTS:

Hot again today with peak afternoon heat index from 105° to 110°

Hazy skies from Saharan dust this weekend

Monitoring tropical development for potential impacts to US Coast in early- to mid-July

FOERCAST DETAILS:

With the heat high firmly overhead, we will be locking into a hot and humid weather pattern through the weekend. Expect highs in the upper-90s with a peak afternoon heat index of 105° to 110°.

Daily coastal showers will pop up in the afternoon, but the chance of them reaching San Antonio is a measly 10%.

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority

SAHARAN DUST:

Skies will be hazy from Saharan dust over the weekend

African dust (Saharan Air Layer) is expected to stream over San Antonio by late Friday/early Saturday, but the amount will be light at first.

More noticeable concentrations of dust will add a haze to the sky on Sunday, which will also cause more vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

TROPICS:

2 areas to monitor in the Atlantic the next 7 Days

There are two areas in the Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for potential development. The first area in the Caribbean only has a 30% chance of development, and will stay well south of our area. However, a few more clouds are possible Sunday, dropping the high to the low- to mid-90s locally.

The second area, in the open Atlantic will likely develop into a tropical storm or hurricane. While we still don’t know if it will make landfall on the Coastal U.S., *if* it did, impacts to the U.S. would be after the Fourth of July. We’ll keep you posted!

Have a great Thursday! ~ Sarah Spivey