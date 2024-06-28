Hazy from Saharan dust and hot this weekend in San Antonio

Happy Friday!

KEY POINTS:

Staying hot this weekend with minimal rain chances

Heat index 105° to 110°

Hazy skies from annual Saharan dust

Summer status-quo through the 4th of July

FORECAST DETAILS:

Other than a small 20% chance for an isolated shower Sunday, it will stay dry and hot through at least the 4th of July holiday!

High pressure remains firmly overhead. This means hot highs near 100° with humidity making it feel ten degrees hotter at times in the afternoon. As you’re planning your outdoor weekend plans, make sure heat safety is on the mind!

Otherwise, you’ll notice a haze on the horizon this weekend thanks to Saharan dust making its annual return to South Central Texas. Air quality is only expected to take a minor dip into the “moderate” category.

POLLEN COUNT:

Molds - 1,120 - High