Hazy from Saharan dust and hot this weekend in San Antonio

Heat index values will peak at 105° to 110° in the afternoons

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Sarah's Friday morning (6/28/2024) Update (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Happy Friday!

KEY POINTS:

  • Staying hot this weekend with minimal rain chances
  • Heat index 105° to 110°
  • Hazy skies from annual Saharan dust
  • Summer status-quo through the 4th of July

FORECAST DETAILS:

6/29 and 6/30 Weekend Update (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Other than a small 20% chance for an isolated shower Sunday, it will stay dry and hot through at least the 4th of July holiday!

High pressure remains firmly overhead. This means hot highs near 100° with humidity making it feel ten degrees hotter at times in the afternoon. As you’re planning your outdoor weekend plans, make sure heat safety is on the mind!

Otherwise, you’ll notice a haze on the horizon this weekend thanks to Saharan dust making its annual return to South Central Texas. Air quality is only expected to take a minor dip into the “moderate” category.

Air quality will only take a small dip this weekend due to Saharan dust (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

POLLEN COUNT:

Molds - 1,120 - High

About the Author

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

