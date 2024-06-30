Hot, hazy, and humid Sunday in San Antonio

KEY POINTS:

• Heat index from 105° to 110° Sunday

• Hazy skies from Saharan dust early this week

• Staying dry this week

• Hurricane Beryl will move into the Gulf of Mexico after July 5, but impacts to Mexico, Texas, or U.S. remain uncertain

FORECAST DETAILS:

We had our 9th 100-degree day Saturday, and it’ll be close again today. After morning clouds and even a sprinkle or two, expect mostly sunny skies with a high close to 100°. Regardless, humidity will make it feel like it’s 105° to 110° in the peak of the afternoon.

Sunday, June 30, 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Expect hazy skies from annual Saharan dust, but the plume will not be dense enough to cause widespread allergies.

Otherwise, it’ll be hot, humid, and rain-free week with highs near 100° each day -- including the 4th of July.

The latest 7 Day Forecast from your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Then, our attention turns to Hurricane Beryl...

Forecast path of major Hurricane Beryl as of Sunday morning (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As of Sunday morning, Hurricane Beryl is a major Category 3 hurricane, but is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane within the next 24 hours, impacting Barbados and the Windward Islands. By Wednesday, it will be near Jamaica. Thursday and Friday -- July 4 and 5 -- Beryl could potentially impact the Yucatan Peninsula, including Cancun.

Beyond July 5, Beryl will likely enter the Gulf of Mexico. However, the path of Beryl remains uncertain and will depend greatly on its interaction with land. Regardless, the waters of the Gulf of Mexico are unusually warm for this time of year, so everyone along the eastern Mexican, Texan, and Louisianan coasts needs to pay attention to the future of Beryl. We will keep you posted!