South Texas’ ongoing, long-term drought is drying up springs, lakes, and rivers. Here are the numbers.

South Texas is no stranger to drought and aquifer concerns. However, the latest iteration of a years-long dry stretch is pushing us to levels we haven’t seen before.

In some cases, this is cause for concern. In others, it’s not time for panic yet.

Recommended Videos

As always, water is a complex political, environmental, and often litigious topic. Putting those ideas aside, we wanted to provide you with the bottom-line numbers, considering we may finally get some relief in the form of tropical rainfall. Where do we stand? And what does it mean for you?

More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

MAIN POINTS

Both Canyon and Medina Reservoirs sit at record-low levels

Flow for rivers like the Guadalupe and Frio are slow; zero flow in spots is possible over the summer

Edwards Aquifer levels continue to fall, but are not yet at record lows

As a result, spring flows are suffering, which may have impacts on endangered species

Popular water spots like Jacob’s Well remain closed due to low water levels

SAWS says they’ve prepared for such a situation, with a diversified water portfolio

Still, Stage 2 water restrictions likely are the future norm for SAWS customers

AREA RESERVOIRS

MEDINA LAKE: 2.3% FULL, DOWN 94 FEET

One of the biggest barometers of our drought and perhaps one of the most stunning visual reminders is Medina Lake. While that’s the name, “lake” is likely the wrong term for this body of water. Reservoir is a much better description. Its original design was for irrigation for area farmers. Recreation was an afterthought. Regardless, Medina is often the first place to start showing the stresses of a drought. Through irrigation practices and dam releases, seepage into the aquifer, and a small watershed, the reservoir often shows big ups and downs. History has told us it can fill up after only one big rain event. At this point, however, Medina Lake is currently at its lowest level on record, surpassing the previous low set in 2014. This has affected farmers who rely on this water.

CANYON LAKE: 56% FULL, DOWN 24 FEET

Canyon Lake has historically been much more reliable and resilient when it comes to drought conditions. Remember, it is part of a regulated system, operated by the GBRA (Guadalupe Blanco River Authority) and United States Army Corps. Still, it has dropped to record-low levels. At 56% full and at just under 885 feet, this is the lowest Canyon Lake has been since it opened in the 1960s. Like Medina, one big flood event can fill the reservoir up quickly. Those who use Canyon Lake for recreational purposes are now being forced to watch for stumps and other hazards.

RIVERS & STREAMS

For context, flow on rivers is measured in cubic feet per second and fits into these categories when it comes to recreational activities like kayaking and tubing:

CUBIC FEET PER SECOND PACE OF RIVER FOR RECREATION LESS THAN 65 VERY SLOW 65-200 SLOW 200-500 IDEAL 500-800 FAST (COMAL CLOSES AT 600) GREATER THAN 800 DANGEROUS (RIVERS CLOSE TO RECREATION)

GUADALUPE RIVER (AT NEW BRAUNFELS): 79 CUBIC FEET/SECOND

The Guadalupe River has always been one of the most important rivers in the area and is most often known for its floods. This go-round it’s been dry river banks that have been grabbing headlines. While we’ve had some brief moments where good flow has returned, the river is moving at about 25% of its typical flow. For tubers, beyond the Canyon Lake Dam, know that the flow is slow. This means tubing through the Horseshoe is still possible, it’ll just take you a while. For the parts of the river west of Canyon Lake, water levels kicked up recently after some good rains in the Hill Country. However, flow will likely drop off again this summer.

COMAL RIVER (AT NEW BRAUNFELS): 81 CUBIC FEET/SECOND

The Comal is what we’d call “old reliable.” It’s a popular tubing spot for that very reason: it’s always flowing. Comal Springs, according to the Edwards Aquifer Authority, has only ceased to flow one time before. Even so, flow for the Comal remains slow and well-below average when looking at the river’s history. Like with the Guadalupe, it’ll take you some time to make the loop, but it’s still very floatable.

FRIO RIVER (AT CONCAN): 0 CUBIC FEET/SECOND

The Frio is at a much more fragile state. While you’ll still find spots with water, flow is essentially non-existent in spots. Frio ceased to flow late last year, but rebounded a bit by the start of 2024. Tubing may be possible in spots, but know there will be areas where it is not.

EDWARDS AQUIFER: 628.1′

While rivers and lakes are important, the aquifer is our lifeblood. It’s the reason we have many of our rivers and lakes. The Edwards Aquifer and San Antonio’s reliance on the water source goes way back to when this area was first settled. It remains the largest source of drinking water for the city. While the city’s water portfolio has been diversified, the aquifer’s level still plays a huge role on policy and when we can water our lawns. There’s much more to it than that, and if you have time, we’ve put together an all-inclusive look at the Edwards. If you don’t have the time, know that levels are reaching historic lows. This will affect spring flows around the area and potentially endangered species.

Edwards Aquifer record low levels measured at the J-17 well (KSAT12 2024)

COMAL SPRINGS: 100 CUBIC FEET/SECOND

Comal Springs is direct barometer of the Edwards Aquifer’s health. At around 100 cubic feet per second, it’s current rate, it is well below average. In a good year, flow would be around 300 cubic feet per second. For historical context, we saw low water levels during the most recent drought of 2014. Comal Springs dropped to about 67 cubic feet per second. Low flows also occurred in 1990, with flows in the 40s and in 1984, which was a hard year. In 1984, flows decreased into the 20s (cfs) when Edwards Aquifer water levels decreased to 623 feet at the J-17 well.

SAN ANTONIO SPRINGS: NOT FLOWING

The Blue Hole — headwaters of the San Antonio River — rarely flows these days. Located on the property of the Headwaters at Incarnate Word, this once was the source of water for the San Antonio River. Nowadays, the San Antonio river is mostly filled with reclaimed water.

Image of The Blue Hole on the University of the Incarnate Word's campus. (2022) (ksat12)

JACOB’S WELL: 0.3 CUBIC FEET/SECOND

This beautiful water feature serves as another litmus test for the health of the aquifer. Jacob’s Well is the second-largest fully submerged cave in Texas. It’s long been a popular swim spot requiring reservations that can sometimes fill up months in advance. However, it’s been closed off to swimming since last year and according to Hays County Parks, it will stay closed into the foreseeable future. The mean flow for this time of year is around 7 cubic feet per second.

WATERING RESTRICTIONS FOR SAWS CUSTOMERS: STAGE 3

For those who are just worried about keeping their grass alive, know that SAWS customers are now in Stage 3. This is a new designation that is no different than Stage 2, except for when it comes to penalties for over-users. That is despite pumping restrictions being at higher stages for those who directly pump from the Edwards Aquifer. SAWS credits a diversified water portfolio for the reason that once-a-week watering remains in place. If you’re curious where San Antonio Water System’s water comes from, you can read more here. Do know that SAWS is cracking down on illegal water and is issuing citations if you do not water on your assigned day or time — now, even for folks outside the city limits.