Triple digit days for now, but here’s when San Antonio typically starts to see some fall-like changes

As South Texans, we know to expect heat and humidity every summer.

While thankfully this summer hasn’t been nearly as hot as 2023 (which ended up breaking the record for the hottest summer ever on record in San Antonio), many people are likely starting to wonder when our first fall cold front will make its way into San Antonio.

While the second half of August still looks hot, sometimes seeing the finish line can help us finish the race. Here are some dates to keep in mind:

Fall begins with the autumnal equinox at 7:44 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22

The average first cold front for San Antonio falls usually in late September

San Antonio’s average first freeze is at the end of November

A couple of disclaimers (because we are meteorologists and believe in accuracy):

The arrival of autumn, while astronomically significant (equal days and nights), does not guarantee cooler temperatures. In fact...

Our first average cold front doesn’t arrive until late September. AND this is a tough thing to quantify. But if you look back over the last several years and look at the first 10-degree cool-down, the average date falls in late September.

The first freeze is also a date that varies widely from year to year. But, if you average it out for San Antonio, Nov. 29-30 is the date that the data gives us.

These dates hopefully give us a little hope as we slog through the final month of summer. Hang in there!

