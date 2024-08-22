Williamsport Weather: U.S. final forecast as Boerne advances on ⚾

After beating Henderson, Nevada on Wednesday, the Boerne Little League team secured a spot in the U.S. Championship game of the Little League World Series!

The game will be played at 2:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday, which you can watch on KSAT 12!

While the team had to deal with periods of rain during Wednesday’s game, conditions for Saturday’s game in Williamsport are looking much better!

WILLIAMSPORT WEATHER ON SATURDAY:

By first pitch, temperatures are expected to be near 80 degrees under mostly sunny-to-partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach for the low-80s by 3 p.m. CDT with relatively calm winds in store.

Highs in the comfy low 80s are expected throughout the game in Williamsport, PA on Saturday.

SOUTH TEXAS WEATHER ON SATURDAY:

Planning on attending a watch party back here in South Texas? Temperatures won’t be as comfortable as the weather in Williamsport, but at least they won’t be as bad as Wednesday where a high of 108° marked the hottest temperature San Antonio’s seen in 11 years!

Temperatures will likely be in the mid-90s by first pitch closer to San Antonio under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will aim for the upper 90s, feeling closer to the low triple digits by 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. CDT.

Hot weather continues for any watch parties in South Texas on Saturday.

Best of luck, Boerne boys! We’re all rooting for you!