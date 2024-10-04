Fredericksburg wineries report strong grape harvest following spring, summer rains

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Parts of the Texas Hill Country remain in a drought, leaving many residents searching for more rain. If you travel a little farther north, however, you’ll find that the drought ends just before reaching the Fredericksburg area.

Gillespie County experienced multiple rounds of beneficial rain this past spring and summer, which was a huge benefit to this season’s grape harvest.

Zachary Raines, head winemaker at Augusta Vin Winery in Fredericksburg, said that these rains helped both the quantity and quality of the grapes.

“If we get good rain early on, which we did this year, we had a nice wet early season,” Raines said. “Things were a couple weeks ahead of your typical schedule.”

Compared to this point in 2023, Fredericksburg recorded more than five inches of additional rain in 2024. Some of this rain also led to a brief stretch of cooler temperatures this summer, especially in late July.

The added rain was a welcome change following last year when Fredericksburg experienced its third hottest summer on record.

“In comparison to last year, we had that heat dome that was 50 to 60 days of over 100 degrees,” Raines said. “We just didn’t quite have that heat this year, and that was a benefit, is that the vines aren’t shutting down.”

The grape-growing process takes approximately seven months from start to finish. According to Raines, the vines typically start to come out of dormancy in February as the buds start to break. Ripening season starts in late May and continues for two to three months before the grapes are ready to picked during the late July through September timeframe.

After the grapes are harvested, they are taken to be processed. The grapes then ferment for a few weeks before heading to barrel where they age for a few years.

Planning on taking a trip to Fredericksburg this fall? Augusta Vin opened a brand new tasting room now available to the public. The winery is also celebrating its five year anniversary with a special edition wine.

“We’re really excited about our fifth anniversary blend. Augusta Vin just turned five this year, so we had to put a wine together,” Raines said.

For more information on Augusta Vin and to find tasting hours, visit their website here.