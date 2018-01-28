KSAT Weather: Sunshine is back, next cold front comes late week

SAN ANTONIO - A cold front pushed through the area Friday, allowing for a little clearing and some sun Saturday afternoon. The sun will stick around for a few days.

Sunday forecast



The morning will start out near 50 degrees, but by afternoon, temperatures will reach in the upper 60s. This will be a good day for being outdoors — something that we didn’t get last weekend.



Monday & Tuesday



The sun sticks around through the start of the week, and temperatures will stay very comfortable, as well.



The mornings will be fairly crisp, and while it doesn’t look like it’ll hit freezing, the closest approach to the freezing mark will come on Tuesday morning, with a low in the mid-30s.



The rest of the week



Clouds will become a bit more widespread approaching the middle of the week, but a cold front, one with legitimately cooler air behind it, will blow through South Texas toward the end of the week.



Don’t be surprised if Ol’ Man Winter has a few more tricks up his sleeve. We’re just now hitting the end of January.

