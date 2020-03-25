‘Onward,’ ‘Birds of Prey,’ ‘The Invisible Man’: How to watch new movie releases from home

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many movie theaters and cinemas across the country to shut down for an indefinite period of time.

Production companies have shifted to releasing new movies on streaming services and for on-demand users.

Here’s a rundown of new movies that are available to people at home. Keep in mind, these movies will initially still cost around $20 to purchase before they become available for digital rental.

“ONWARD”

Onward premiered in theaters in early March and is now available for purchase on services such iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, and FandangoNow. If you do not want to buy it, it will begin streaming for free on Disney+ on April 3.

“BIRDS OF PREY”

The new Harley Quinn movie is now available for purchase on several on-demand services, including iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, and FandangoNow. It will be available for digital rental beginning April 7.

“THE INVISIBLE MAN”

The psychological thriller is available to buy on several on-demand services, including iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, and FandangoNow. It was released on Feb. 28.

“BLOODSHOT”

Bloodshot just became available on several on-demand services, including iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, and FandangoNow. The movie starring Vin Diesel is intended to be the first in a series of films based on the comic books.

“THE HUNT”

The Hunt is now available to buy on several on-demand services, including iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, and FandangoNow. Take a look at the trailer. It’s seems like an out there film.

“EMMA”

Emma is Based on Jane Austen's novel of the same name. It is now available to digitally rent or buy on a wide variety of on-demand services, including iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, and FandangoNow.

Other notable early releases to digital:

“Frozen 2” is now available for free for Disney+ members, and for rent on other on-demand services.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is available to buy on-demand, but there is no date set for free streaming on Disney+.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: