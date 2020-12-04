Dave Chappelle performing 10 shows in Austin, including 5 with newest celebrity Texan Joe Rogan

AUSTIN, Texas – Dave Chappelle appears to be enjoying his time in Texas because he’s performing 10 shows in Austin on scattered dates between Dec. 8 - 20.

The legendary comedian is set to perform at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater on Dec. 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, Dec. 4, at noon and are expected to sell out quickly.

One of Texas’ newest celebrity residents, Joe Rogan, will join Chappelle on stage for the Dec. 8, 9, 11, 15 and 16 shows.

All attendees must be at least 18 years old and masks will be required at all times, according to the event page.

Additionally, every ticket holder will be required to take a rapid COVID-19 antigen test when they arrive and will only be granted access to the venue if their result comes back negative.

“If COVID-19 is detected by the rapid test, that individual and all members of the same household will not be allowed to enter and will be given a refund,” the event page states.

COVID-19 testing will begin as soon as the doors open for the scheduled performance date.

Tickets will be sold in groups of 4, 6 and 8 and all members of the party must be present to enter.

Chappelle was spotted out in San Antonio a few times over the last month at the historic Pearl.

One fan who ran into the comedy icon said their interaction was “the most Dave Chappelle thing ever” and spoke highly of their random run-in.

In another sighting, Chappelle was photobombed by a pooping dog at the Pearl farmer’s market.

