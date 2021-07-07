Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are coming to San Antonio this fall

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are coming to the Tobin Center this October.

SAN ANTONIO – Eighties rock icon Pat Benatar and musician Neil Giraldo will be performing at the Tobin Center on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. as part of their De Novo 2021 tour.

Benatar is most recognizable for her mega-hit, “Love is a Battlefield.” Her other hits include “We Belong,” “Invincible” and “Promises In The Dark.” Together, Benatar and Giraldo have released two multi-platinum, five platinum albums, three gold albums and nineteen Top 40 hits. They have sold more than thirty-million records worldwide and have won four consecutive GRAMMY awards.

The musical couple are still touring after 30 years together and are coming to share it with San Antonio for one night. Attendees can choose from general admission tickets or one of three VIP packages: Front Row Package, Soundcheck Package and Invincible Package.

According to the Tobin Center, the following health and safety protocol will be followed:

Patrons are required to wear face masks

For patrons arriving without an appropriate face covering, the venue will supply disposable 3-ply masks

Upon entry to the theatre, all customers will be encouraged to sanitize their hands from available stations

Sanitizing stations with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are available throughout the theatre

Mobile digital tickets are encouraged through your Ticketmaster account

Cashless transactions

Continuous cleaning of restrooms and high touch point areas throughout the performance

The theatre will undergo deep cleaning before the performance

If you are not feeling well, we encourage you to stay home and not attend the event

The theatre team is required to wear face coverings and will complete health screenings

Tickets for the performance go on sale on Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. and can be found here.

Ad

RELATED