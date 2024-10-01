‘Let’s do the Time Warp again’: ‘Rocky Horror’ coming to San Pedro Playhouse

SAN ANTONIO – The cult-classic musical “The Rocky Horror Show” is opening this week at the San Pedro Playhouse.

This will be the theater’s first full-scale production of the fan-favorite musical, according to a news release.

The show will run for five weekends, from Oct. 3 through Oct. 31, with a special Halloween performance. Unlike the normal main-stage productions, this show will be age restricted to 18 and up only and IDs will be checked at the door.

In a release, director J. Robert “Jimmy” Moore said, “I have never seen theatergoers get more raucous or have more fun than they do in the audience of this electrifying rock-and-roll musical! Get ready for a wild ride, San Antonio!”

The theater will host several special nights throughout the run: Champagne Opening Night - Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Pride Night - Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; ASL Performances - Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.; Parent’s Night Out - Oct. 26 (childcare will be provided) & Halloween Night - Oct. 31 9 p.m.

For more information about the show and to buy tickets, click here.

