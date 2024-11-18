Comedian Wanda Sykes to make stop in San Antonio in 2025

FILE - Host Wanda Sykes appears onstage at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Wanda Sykes will be bringing her laughs during a stop in San Antonio in 2025.

Sykes will perform at the Majestic Theatre on March 21 during her “Please & Thank You” tour with special guest Keith Robinson.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at LiveNation.com.

Other stops on Sykes’ tour include Austin and Dallas.

Sykes is an Emmy-winning stand-up comic, writer, actress, and producer who has entertained audiences for over 20 years.

Named among Entertainment Weekly’s “25 Funniest People in America,” she is lauded as “one of the funniest stand-up comics” by her peers, a news release said.

