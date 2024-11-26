San Antonio restaurant’s signature torta to be featured on Food Network

If you’ve dined at Ro-Ho Pork & Bread, then you all about its tasty Torta Ahogada, a slow-cooked pork sandwich served on Birote bread and doused in a spicy tomato sauce. Courtesy: Anne Ousey

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio restaurant known for its signature torta will be featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” hosted by Guy Fieri.

If you’ve dined at Ro-Ho Pork & Bread, then you all about its tasty Torta Ahogada, a slow-cooked pork sandwich served on Birote bread and doused in a spicy tomato sauce.

The episode, which will air at 8 p.m. CST on Dec. 6. is titled “Tortas, Tomatoes & Tequila.” It will highlight the restaurant’s authentic flavors inspired by Chef Jorge Rojo’s native Guadalajara.

Ro-Ho Pork & Bread, located at 8617 North New Braunfels Ave. on the Northeast Side, has gained a loyal following since its opening in 2015.