Blue Bell brings back Milk & Cookies flavor for National Ice Cream Month

SAN ANTONIO – This summer is like no other in Texas, but Blue Bell is making things a little sweeter by bringing back a beloved, yet rare, flavor.

Blue Bell will return the Milk & Cookies Ice Cream flavor to stores in July in honor of National Ice Cream Month.

The flavor is a blend of ice cream and chocolate chip cookies, and has not been sold in several years, company officials said.

It is now available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

“The flavor has not been available in stores for several years,” Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell’s vice president of sales and marketing, said in a news release. “Returning flavors are as exciting as a new flavor because so many of our fans contact us every day with requests asking to bring back their favorite.”

Every National Ice Cream Month, Blue Bell either takes one flavor out of retirement or creates a new flavor, officials said.