Fan of ranch? Hidden Valley is releasing a ranch-flavored ice cream at Walmart

Van Leeuwen and Hidden Valley Ranch announce new ice cream flavor to be sold at Walmart stores nationwide.

Forget pizza, Hidden Valley ranch is pairing up with a surprising food item — ice cream.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Hidden Valley have announced that they will be selling Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream at Walmart.

The partnership was announced just in time for National Ranch Day, which is Friday.

“We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, French fries – but ice cream is a first for us,” Rachel Garrison, the associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch, said in a news release. “We are so excited to partner with Van Leeuwen, the expert in limited-edition, premium flavors, to bring together this creamy mix of savory and sweet. Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch.”

The news release states that the flavor has a “surprisingly tasty twist on the sweet treat” and includes buttermilk, herbs and “a touch of sweetness.”

Van Leeuwen said the ranch ice cream is one of seven new spring flavors that will be sold exclusively at Walmart.

The other flavors are not so odd; they include sweet maple cornbread, blood orange chocolate chip, carrot cake, strawberry shortcake, honey graham cracker, and limoncello cake.

“We’re so excited to debut this new series of flavors and unveil what is possibly our most surprising ice cream yet: Hidden Valley Ranch,” said Ben Van Leeuwen, Co-Founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. “We have done some creative collaborations and can’t wait for Walmart shoppers to try this new and exciting flavor along with our other Spring specials.”

The limited-edition flavors will be available for $4.98 from March 20 through May 28. For more information, click here.

