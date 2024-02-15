Raise a glass: Celebrate National Margarita Day with these San Antonio specials

Margaritas at Aldaco’s Mexican Cuisine (left) and Smashin’ Crab (right).

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of National Margarita Day on Thursday, Feb. 22, bars and restaurants across San Antonio will be serving up deals.

From “skinny” drinks to Big Red margaritas, these drink specials will help you start the weekend off early! (Just be responsible in doing so.)

Here is a list of some of the specials:

Aldaco’s Mexican Cuisine , located at 20079 Stone Oak Pkwy, is showcasing its two specials — La Bonita Margarita and The Skinny Margarita — for $10 each on Feb. 22.

Costa Pacifica , located at 434 N. Loop 1604 W., is having half-off Cantaritos, $5.99 jumbo margaritas and $2 house margaritas from Feb. 19-25.

Little Red Barn, located at 1836 S. Hackberry St., is having $5 house margaritas on Feb. 22.

All Los Barrios family restaurants are giving away Casamigos-themed mason jars with the purchase of a cocktail on Feb. 22.

Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar , located at 722 S. St. Mary’s St., is partnering with Hornitos Tequila for giveaways on Feb. 22. Guests must be 25 to attend the rooftop party.

All Smashin’ Crab will be having an all-day special of buy-two-get-one-free margaritas on Feb. 22.

Taco Cabana released a Big Red margarita in time for National Margarita Day. On Feb. 22, customers can buy a combo including two barbacoa tacos and the new margarita.