Blood levels off to low start in 2019; donors urgently needed

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is looking for donors to end a blood shortage that has developed during the start of the new year.

During the first weeks in January, there is a high demand for blood because many surgeries are delayed until after the holidays and blood donations decline over the holidays, STBTC officials said.

Donors will receive a $10 H-E-B gift card and people donating platelets or Type O blood will receive a $20 H-E-B gift card.

STBTC has extended its hours and donor rooms from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the donor rooms, a blood drive has been scheduled on the lower level of Ingram Park Mall from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Main Event in Westover Hills.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online and are required to show identification.

onors under the age of 16 must have a signed parental consent form and weigh at least 120 pounds. Anyone over the age of 17 may donate and must be in general good health and weigh at least 110 pounds.

All donors are encouraged to eat well and adequately hydrate before and after donation. Refreshments and snacks are provided to donors.

