Petition calls for removal of 2 Castle Hills council members

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A petition filed Tuesday by a group of six citizens is calling for the removal of two Castle Hill council members.

The petition claims Lesley Wenger and Sylvia Gonzalez are failing to comply with the Texas Opens Meeting Act and Public Information Acts.

In a statement sent to KSAT, the group's lawyer said there's enough evidence to remove Gonzalez and Wenger from their seats.

"Our position is that if there is enough evidence to charge these two aldermen with a crime, then surely there is more than enough evidence of misconduct and incompetence to sue for their removal from office," the statement said.

The petition against the two councilmembers comes nearly two weeks after Gonzalez, Wenger and Castle Hills councilman, Mark Sanderon, filed a lawsuit against the city.

Since then, Judge Peter Sakai ordered that the council could not hold meetings or vote on personnel matters.

On July 18, Wenger, 77, and Gonzalez, 72, were arrested and face charges that stem from their alleged efforts to get City Manager Ryan Rapelye fired.

The hearing for that suit is scheduled for Aug. 9.