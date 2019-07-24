Castle Hills City Council member at center of controversy to stay on council for now, judge rules

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - A judge has ruled Sylvia Gonzalez will continue to be recognized as a Castle Hills City Council member, at least for now, according to her attorney.

The ruling comes after Gonzalez and another council member were arrested, and Gonzalez is also alleged to have not been sworn into her position correctly.

The judge’s ruling follows a lawsuit filed against Castle Hills on Monday.

Gonzalez's attorney said the judge granted a temporary restraining order against Castle Hills.

The judge also ruled no one will be allowed to take up votes on personnel matters, such as the hiring and firing of positions.

Another court hearing on the matter is set for Aug. 9.

Gonzalez, along with council members Lesley Wenger and Mark Sanderson, are part of the lawsuit.

Gonzalez and Wenger are accused of crimes in an effort to push out the city manager.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.