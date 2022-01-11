Police, Crime Stoppers seek help in 2011 capital murder case

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a capital murder.

According to police, on Jan. 9, 2011 officers were called to the Valencia Apartments in the 7800 block of Callaghan Road for a robbery. When officers arrived, they found Daniel Meza, 40, wounded with severe head trauma.

Meza was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he died the next day.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.