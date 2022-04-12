Two San Antonio lakes will be regularly stocked with catfish this summer

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is about to start stocking Texas lakes with catfish as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program and two of those lakes are in San Antonio.

San Antonio’s Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond will be regularly stocked with catfish starting April 22 through the end of October.

Exact stock dates will not be posted, but Inland Fisheries San Antonio District posted an update on Facebook saying Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond will be stocked every two weeks with the exception of August, due to the heat.

“We will stock roughly 850 Channel Catfish at Miller’s Pond and 1,075 Channel Catfish at Southside Lions,” the Facebook post states.

In previous catfish stocking seasons, Southside Lions Park was stocked with more catfish than any other lake in the program.

The program is part of an effort by TPWD to bring fishing experiences to urban centers and get Texas families to connect with nature.

A fishing license is required for adult anglers and can be purchased starting at $11 for a one-day, all-water access license. Children aged 16 and younger can fish for free. You can purchase a license at local retailers or online here.

Anglers no longer need to carry their paper fishing license. A legible digital photo, emailed receipt, online purchase record or digital copy of your fishing license is also acceptable.

