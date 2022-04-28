Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in shooting death of 17-year-old in Leon Valley

Erick Torres was shot and killed while traveling in the 7200 block of Huebner Road in Leon Valley on April 19, 2021

LEON VALLEY, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a 17-year-old in a possible road rage incident.

According to police, on April 19, 2021, Erick Torres was shot and killed while traveling in the 7200 block of Huebner Road in Leon Valley.

Police said the shooters were in a medium to dark colored sport utility vehicle and drove up alongside the red Ford Taurus that Torres was riding in and fired several gunshots.

Two occupants inside the car were struck by the gunfire, police said. Torres died from his injuries.

Investigators believe another red sedan similar to the Taurus was possibly involved in a road rage incident with the suspect vehicle prior to the shooting.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

