5-year-old boy dies after being left in car in 100-degree weather, Houston sheriff says

HOUSTON – A 5-year-old boy died Monday after he was left in a vehicle in the Houston heat, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KSAT sister station KPRC that the boy’s mother was out running errands with the 5-year-old as well as his 8-year-old sister. They were getting ready for the little girl’s birthday party.

Gonzalez said when the family arrived back at their home, the mother and daughter got out of the vehicle but the mother didn’t realize her son was still strapped inside the car.

“It appears that the child routinely knows how to unbuckle himself from the toddler’s seat and open the door, but on this occasion, it didn’t happen,” Gonzalez told KPRC. “Between maybe two to three hours, the mom noticed that the other 5-year-old wasn’t nowhere to be found. She began calling for him, but no answer. She frantically ran outside and discovered the 5-year-old still buckled in his car seat.”

Temperatures in Houston on Monday were above 100 degrees. The heat index inside closed vehicles is even higher.

He said it wasn’t clear why the child didn’t unbuckle himself this time but thinks it might have to do with the fact that the boy was unfamiliar with the loaner vehicle the family is currently using.

A report from FOX4 notes that the car was a dark blue Porsche SUV.

It’s still unclear if the mother will face charges.

If you find a child, an older adult, or a pet alone in a vehicle, remember to A.C.T.

A= Avoid heatstroke-related tragedies

C= Create reminders

T= Take action

