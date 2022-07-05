Teenager killed in fireworks incident in Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, MN – An 18-year-old was killed Monday after a fireworks incident in Minnesota.

Brooklyn Park Police received a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. about a firework exploding in someone’s face, according to KROC.

Officers arrived at a local park to find the teen with severe wounds on his face and hands. A friend of the teen was performing CPR.

KROC reported that responding officers, members of the Brooklyn Park Fire Department and EMS officials attempted lifesaving measures but the teen was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

His name has not been released but police did say the firework the teen was using is illegal in Minnesota.

Fireworks incidents are common around holidays like July Fourth and New Year’s Eve as officials stress the importance of fireworks safety.

An 11-year-old boy in Indiana was also killed in a fireworks accident over the weekend, according to WDRB.

