95º

WEATHER ALERT

News

VIDEO: 10-foot alligator hoisted onto truck after roaming around Texas neighborhood

Houston area has seen several large alligators in recent weeks

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Animals, Trending, Outdoors

ATASCOCITA, Texas – The Houston area appears to be a hot spot for giant gators lately as another large reptile was captured wandering a neighborhood early Monday morning.

Harris County Constable Marke Herman said in a tweet that a 10-foot alligator was roaming around an Atascocita subdivision.

The wrangler who helped trap the animal was sporting American flag shorts — because ‘Merica!

Danielle McGrath told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station, that her neighbor first spotted the alligator on a surveillance camera. The message was then relayed to another neighbor, who wakes early, that the huge animal was underneath his truck in the driveway around 5 a.m.

McGrath told KPRC that authorities called a specialist who showed up in a pick up truck with his patriotic shorts.

The alligator was hoisted onto a trailer and is now in the custody of Animal Control.

In a separate incident last week, a 400-pound alligator was seen strolling through a different Houston neighborhood.

Related:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email