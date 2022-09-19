VIDEO: 10-foot alligator hoisted onto truck after roaming around Texas neighborhood

ATASCOCITA, Texas – The Houston area appears to be a hot spot for giant gators lately as another large reptile was captured wandering a neighborhood early Monday morning.

Harris County Constable Marke Herman said in a tweet that a 10-foot alligator was roaming around an Atascocita subdivision.

SEE YOU LATER, ALLIGATOR!



This morning, deputies responded to the 13800 block of N Lake Branch Lane in Atascocita in reference to an 10 ft alligator in the middle of the road. The alligator has been safely captured and in Animal Control's possession. pic.twitter.com/G8sPY1OBgy — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 19, 2022

The wrangler who helped trap the animal was sporting American flag shorts — because ‘Merica!

Danielle McGrath told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station, that her neighbor first spotted the alligator on a surveillance camera. The message was then relayed to another neighbor, who wakes early, that the huge animal was underneath his truck in the driveway around 5 a.m.

McGrath told KPRC that authorities called a specialist who showed up in a pick up truck with his patriotic shorts.

The alligator was hoisted onto a trailer and is now in the custody of Animal Control.

In a separate incident last week, a 400-pound alligator was seen strolling through a different Houston neighborhood.

