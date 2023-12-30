50º
Watch San Antonio ring in the new year with fireworks with KSAT live cams

Happy New Year from KSAT 12. Stay safe!

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

The last weekend of the year is shaping up to be beautiful.

As always, people around San Antonio, Bexar County and beyond are stocking up on fireworks and getting ready to ring in the year with a fantastic show.

Three of KSAT’s several livecams will have great views of the city horizon from different angles.

Watch them below and always remember to practice firework safety.

Happy New Year from KSAT 12!

Find all KSAT’s livestreams on the KSAT Plus page or download the KSAT Plus app on your Smart TV.

Airport Cam

City Cam North

City Cam South Side

About the Author:

Kolten Parker is digital executive producer at KSAT. He is an amateur triathlete, enjoys playing and watching soccer, traveling and hanging out with his wife.

