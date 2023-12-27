🎇A sneak peek at San Antonio’s New Year’s Eve forecast 🎆

The year is wrapping up and San Antonians are prepping for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. Will the weather cooperate? The short answer is yes!

Sunday will be warm and somewhat more humid

A cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday morning

Rain stays out of the forecast, but it will be breezy

You’ll probably want a jacket if you plan to celebrate outside, as temperatures will be chilly

New Year’s Day will be cooler and breezy

Sign up for the 'Whatever the Weather' newsletter here. Email Address Sign up.

COLD FRONT LATE ON NEW YEAR’S EVE

While most of Sunday will be fairly warm with highs in the upper 60s, a cold front is scheduled to move through late in the day, around the time we ring in the new year. At this point, the front looks to move through without any rainfall. It will kick up winds, however, out of the north. So with forecast temperatures in the 40s and some gusty winds, wind chill values in the 30s and 40s are a good bet. You’ll likely want to bundle up if you plan to celebrate outside. 🧥

DROUGHT AND FIREWORKS 🎆

San Antonio knows how to celebrate, but keep in mind if you plan to use fireworks that drought conditions continue. Combine that with gusty winds and there could be a bit of a fire danger. Be safe! Additionally, air quality may briefly be affected by the fireworks.

WATCH: Communities across San Antonio celebrate the new year with fireworks

NEW YEAR’S DAY

It’ll be colder and breezy. Add in a bit more cloud cover, and temperatures will likely stay in the 50s. Happy New Year!

You’ll want to check back with us for more updates.

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page