Community to celebrate Baby King Jay's birthday with vigil

SAN ANTONIO - Baby King Jay Davila will be remembered and celebrated during a vigil Friday night.
"I think everybody is emotionally drawn to this case and so we wanted to celebrate him," Pamela Allen, the vigil's organizer, said.
On Jan. 10, investigators found baby King's lifeless body inside a backpack that had been buried in a field near the corner of Castle Lance and Castle Prince, which is where the vigil will take place.
RELATED: King Jay's mother: Christopher Davila not baby's father
Allen said they expect hundreds to attend the vigil and will also celebrate Baby King's birthday. He would have been 1 year old on Thursday.
"We celebrate their birthdays and celebrate their lives because, through their lives and, unfortunately, through their deaths, we learned lessons in this community and we try to make people aware of child abuse," Allen said.
The vigil is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and everyone is invited to attend.
RELATED STORIES:
King Jay's dad indicted on new charge for hiding baby's corpse, DA announces
VIDEO: King Jay's grandmother released from jail after posting bond
Video shows King Jay's grandmother, her niece buying cigarettes, groceries after staged kidnapping
King Jay Davila's death caused by 'blunt force injuries,' ME says
Woman charged in baby King Jay's disappearance jumped by 3 inmates
Memorial for baby King Jay Davila continues to grow
SAPD: We 'believe that King Jay is deceased'; 3 charged in case, including father
Nonprofits come together for memorial, burial service for baby King Jay
SAPD locates 'potential witness' in case of missing baby King Jay after executing search warrant
Woman gets involved in search for missing King Jay Davila
SAPD: King Jay's kidnapping was staged by father to cover up foul play
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.