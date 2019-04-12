Community to celebrate Baby King Jay's birthday with vigil

SAN ANTONIO - Baby King Jay Davila will be remembered and celebrated during a vigil Friday night.

"I think everybody is emotionally drawn to this case and so we wanted to celebrate him," Pamela Allen, the vigil's organizer, said.

On Jan. 10, investigators found baby King's lifeless body inside a backpack that had been buried in a field near the corner of Castle Lance and Castle Prince, which is where the vigil will take place.

Allen said they expect hundreds to attend the vigil and will also celebrate Baby King's birthday. He would have been 1 year old on Thursday.

"We celebrate their birthdays and celebrate their lives because, through their lives and, unfortunately, through their deaths, we learned lessons in this community and we try to make people aware of child abuse," Allen said.

The vigil is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and everyone is invited to attend.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.