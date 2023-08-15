SAPD officer suspended after gun, stun gun stolen from vehicle in separate burglaries

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department officer was twice suspended this summer after city-issued equipment, including his service weapon, was stolen from his personal vehicle in car burglaries that took place one month apart, discipline records released this week confirm.

Officer Vincent Reisiger was handed suspensions totaling four days.

He was given a one-day suspension in late June, after his duty weapon and holster were stolen from his personal vehicle on May 6, SAPD discipline files show.

The gun had been stored under the seat of his vehicle.

A month later, on June 8, Reisiger’s personal vehicle was again broken into, records show.

This time his department-issued stun gun was stolen.

SAPD officials confirmed Monday that Reisiger’s gun has not been recovered.

Reisiger has been with SAPD since February 2021, city HR records show.

He served his one-day suspension in July and completed his three-day suspension Monday, discipline records confirm.

A second SAPD officer, Eloy Cuellar, was suspended three days in late July after his personal vehicle was burglarized.

Among the items stolen July 3 were his service weapon, city-issued body armor, city-issued shotgun rounds, his personally owned shotgun and his personally owned AR-15 rifle, records confirm.

The items have not been recovered, SAPD officials said.

Cuellar has five years of service with SAPD, city HR records show.

In February, SAPD Chief William McManus’ ballistic vest was stolen from his department-issued SUV outside his home.

McManus later reimbursed the city the cost of the vest, according to media reports.