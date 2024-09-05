Bleachers were salvaged, not inspected prior to partial collapse at Kendall County Fair rodeo

Bleachers at the Kendall County Fair Grounds' partially collapsed during a rodeo event on Aug. 31.

BOERNE, Texas – Bleachers at the Kendall County Fair Grounds’ rodeo arena were not inspected prior to a partial collapse that resulted in 12 injuries on Aug. 31, the City of Boerne said Thursday.

City records reveal no building permits have been issued at the fairgrounds since Jan. 2023.

The city said the bleachers were an old structure that had been salvaged.

On the evening of the collapse, the city estimated that there were more than 100 people in the newly constructed area.

Welding work was being done on the bleachers leading up to the day before the rodeo, according to the city.

A fence has been placed around the damaged bleachers. The city said an inspection will be done within the next week, and the structural report will be done within the next three weeks.

No violations were found at the fairgrounds one day before partial collapse

Records obtained by KSAT Investigates show three inspectors checked out the Kendall County Fair Grounds on Aug. 30 for a general inspection ahead of the Labor Day weekend fair.

The general inspection included the following, according to the city:

Carnival rides

Food trucks

Fire extinguishers

Electrical layouts

Exhibit hall

Exits

After conducting a walkthrough, the report said inspectors found no violations at the county’s Fair Grounds.

According to the city, the walkthrough did not include an inspection of any structures.

Hours after Saturday’s collapse, city officials said the Boerne Fire Marshal’s Office and the city’s Permitting and Code Compliance Office inspected the grounds around the rodeo arena on Sunday morning.

Photos taken by the inspectors show where the metal buckled and split under the seats.

KSAT requested reports from Sunday’s inspection. The city said no report from the Sunday morning inspection is available.

What we know

The bleachers collapsed around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Kendall County Fair Grounds’ rodeo arena.

The Boerne Fire Department said 12 people were injured after the partial collapse of the rodeo arena’s seating. Eight people, whose ages range from seven to 79, were taken to the hospital.

As of Thursday, Kendall County EMS said a 79-year-old woman is still hospitalized.

As a result of the collapse, Saturday evening festivities at the Kendall County Fair Grounds were postponed.

