Amber Alert called off for 14-year-old girl missing since October

SAN ANTONIO – An Amber Alert for a teen girl last seen in October has been called off even though she remains missing.

The Hondo Police Department said the alert for Eva Marie Garcia, 14, was discontinued Friday after a lull in tips.

She was last seen on Oct. 16 at 202 18th St., Lot 81 in Hondo, officials told KSAT earlier this week. The Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon.

A cluster of calls that HPD received pointed them in a particular direction in the case.

Tips involve an unidentified school district in San Antonio, HPD said.

The Amber Alert could be reinstated depending on the outcome of the lead investigators are working on, police said.

The teen’s father Robert Garcia previously told KSAT that the girl ran away after an argument over her curfew.

“I went into her room and turned on the light and I saw a blanket. She had tucked it in like a body," the father told KSAT.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hondo Police Department at 830-741-6153.