SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to find a man who they say was caught on surveillance cameras overnight, stealing items from a West side Family Dollar store.

Officers responded to a call for a ringing alarm at the business shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived in the 7400 block of W. Military, they noticed a glass window had been shattered.

Police say the burglar gained entry through it and stole merchandise from the store.

They say surveillance video shows the man loading items, including electronics, into a trash bag and shopping cart.

Officers later found that shopping cart with the merchandise still inside around the side of the building.

They spent about an hour searching the area, on the ground and from their helicopter.

However, they did not find the burglar.

A store manager said it appeared that police did recover most of what had been taken.