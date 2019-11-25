Texas man arrested for dragging dog to death behind truck
German Shepherd mix was seen tethered to man’s truck
EL PASO, Texas – A man was arrested Thursday in El Paso after witnesses say he dragged a dog to death with a Chevy pick-up truck.
Jose Bautista, 43, was allegedly seen on Nov. 3 dragging a German Shepherd mix that was tethered behind his truck.
Bautista, who was confronted by on-lookers at the time of the incident, picked up the dog and threw it in the bed of the truck before driving away, according to a news release from the city of El Paso.
Animal Cruelty Unit detectives investigated the incident which led to Bautista’s arrest.
He was booked into El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond.
Press Release: Arrest Made in Dragging Death of Dog pic.twitter.com/ihlpWIQPaq— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) November 21, 2019
