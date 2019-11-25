EL PASO, Texas – A man was arrested Thursday in El Paso after witnesses say he dragged a dog to death with a Chevy pick-up truck.

Jose Bautista, 43, was allegedly seen on Nov. 3 dragging a German Shepherd mix that was tethered behind his truck.

Bautista, who was confronted by on-lookers at the time of the incident, picked up the dog and threw it in the bed of the truck before driving away, according to a news release from the city of El Paso.

Animal Cruelty Unit detectives investigated the incident which led to Bautista’s arrest.

He was booked into El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond.