80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

80ºF

Local News

1 dead in Loop 1604 wreck; lanes reopend on far West Side

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, San Antonio
One person is dead following a car accident at Loop 1604 and Culebra Road on the far West Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Lanes on Loop 1604 have reopened following a car wreck that killed one person on the far West Side.

The details of the wreck remain unclear, but the person was found dead on arrival.

Southbound lanes on Loop 1604 at Culebra and Shaenfield roads are now open, according to cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Person cut out of car in 3-vehicle crash at downtown interchange

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: