1 dead in Loop 1604 wreck; lanes reopend on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Lanes on Loop 1604 have reopened following a car wreck that killed one person on the far West Side.

The details of the wreck remain unclear, but the person was found dead on arrival.

Southbound lanes on Loop 1604 at Culebra and Shaenfield roads are now open, according to cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.