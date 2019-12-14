Person cut out of car in 3-vehicle crash at downtown interchange

Firefighters had to cut a person out of a car on Interstate 37 in San Antonio Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash.

The accident happened just after 2 a.m. at the Interstate 37 and Interstate 35 interchange.

San Antonio police say a pickup was traveling slowly in the fast lane and it was hit from behind by another car.

The third vehicle then crashed into those two cars, police said.

All three cars were heavily damaged, but no serious injuries were reported.

EMS treated the crash victims at the scene.

Police reported it as an accident and no charge were filed.